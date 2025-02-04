Man Utd will wrap up a loan move for Tyrell Malacia today with the Red Devils left-back ‘in Holland’ to seal a move to PSV Eindhoven, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Although Man Utd didn’t get in all the players they were wanting, it was a fairly successful January transfer widnow for the Red Devils.

Big earners Marcus Rashford and Antony left for Aston Villa and Real Betis on loan respectively, while Patrick Dorgu arrived from Lecce to improve a key position for Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd avoided any panic buys associated with the Red Devils in previous years and Amorim will have to make do with his current squad until the end of the season.

Yesterday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Malacia was heading out on loan to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven with a medical booked in.

Romano wrote on X: ‘PSV Eindhoven are closing in on loan deal for Tyrell Malacia from Man United, agreement at final stages. Medical booked, as @joost_blaauwhof reports.’

Before a further update later in the day: “Tyrell Malacia has arrived in Holland to proceed in talks with PSV Eindhoven on loan from Man United.”

And this morning Romano has confirmed that Malacia is now ‘in Holland’ to ‘fix details’ of his move to PSV Eindhoven as the Dutch transfer window is open a day longer than in England.

Romano added on X: ‘PSV Eindhoven are set to fix details of Tyrell Malacia’s loan move from Man United today. Malacia, already in Holland to get the move done.’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons the Red Devils should have signed Benfica left-back Alvaro Fernandez over Dorgu in the transfer window.

Parker said: “I would rather United go for a player who has already had a taste of English football and the Premier League. Someone who has experience. United can’t afford mistakes in this window.

“Fernández was good enough to play but they believed in Shaw and Malacia instead. He could easily come back and fill the void.

“Fernández is the perfect player to step in, but it’s about whether he wants to return to a club with the issues they’ve got.”

While he also reckons they should have signed Brighton’s Evan Ferguson – who joined West Ham on deadline day – Parker added: “He had a good run under De Zerbi, but with the new manager, things have changed for him.

“Ferguson has technical skills and know-how, and playing for Brighton in the Premier League has given him valuable education. United should look to grab him, even if it’s just until the end of the season. Højlund could learn from him, see what he’s doing, and grow his game.”