Fabrizio Romano reveals that Man Utd star who played vs Arsenal could now ‘leave’ on loan

Man Utd left-back Tyrell Malacia could now “leave” Old Trafford before the end of the January transfer window on loan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils brought Malacia to Old Trafford from Feyenoord in 2022 after the Netherlands international’s good performances the previous season.

However, the Dutchman has never got going at Man Utd, making just 22 Premier League appearances in his first season and missing the entire 2023/24 campaign with a severe knee injury which required surgery.

PSV Eindhoven were interested in taking Malacia back to the Eredivisie in the summer transfer window but ended up abandoning their pursuit over fitness concerns.

Malacia missed Erik ten Hag’s final few months in charge of the Red Devils as he continued his path to full fitness after his terrible injury.

And the 25-year-old’s first game back came in Amorim’s second game in charge in a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stage.

He has made four starts and one appearance from the bench in all competitions under Amorim, including his introduction on 91 minutes in extra time as Man Utd beat Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Despite his recent appearances, transfer expert Romano revealed that Malacia “could leave” Man Utd in the January transfer window if they get a good offer or “even an initial loan”.

Romano wrote on X: “Tyrell Malacia could leave Man United now in case of good proposal, even on initial loan with buy clause. …but he’s not a target for Italian side Como, no talks despite reports.”

Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has called on the Red Devils to boost the left-back area of Amorim’s squad in the winter.

Meulensteen told Instant Casino: “I think the key element of Ruben Amorim’s system is having really good wing backs. The biggest area for Manchester United to strengthen in January is that left hand side. Luke Shaw is injured again and there’s no guarantee of when we’ll next see him again.

“Tyrell Malacia has been coming in and out of the team, but I don’t think he’s someone who can hold down that first team place for the next couple of seasons.

“I think Amorim needs to look at that left hand side in January. It’s all about what specific requirements he wants to see from players in certain positions. There’s plenty of talent there and a selection of good players, it’s just a matter of getting the picture clear in his head and finding the right players for the right role.”

