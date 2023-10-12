Man Utd man back from brink set to be rewarded as Ten Hag U-turn comes to fruition

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly in line for a new contract at the club as Erik ten Hag sees him as an ‘integral’ part of his plans.

Wan-Bissaka’s career could have gone in a completely different direction when Ten Hag took over as United manager. The defender had been a fixture of the side in the previous two seasons, but his minutes were slashed in the initial stages of the manager’s time at the club.

Diogo Dalot was preferred at right-back at the start of last season, and along with a back injury, that meant Wan-Bissaka played four minutes in the league before December.

There were reports around that time suggesting Ten Hag had told him he could leave. That coincided with United’s reported interest in a few right-backs, Jeremie Frimpong being one of those.

But Wan-Bissaka was then elevated to the starting spot, and helped United finish third in the league. He was the starting right-back for the first four games this season, before being struck down with injury.

According to Football Insider, the manager wants to reward him for being ‘integral’ to his plans at United. Indeed, that report suggests contract talks are ‘underway’ between the right-back and the club.

It’s reported the talks are regarding a ‘long-term deal which would see him commit his future’ to United.

That he’s been a ‘big miss’ for the Red Devils since he was injured this season is mentioned in the report, and that could be one of the reasons Ten Hag is eager to tie him down, to ensure his side do not have to miss out on the defender’s impact when he is back available.

A year ago, it might have seemed unlikely that Wan-Bissaka would pen new terms at Old Trafford. However, now that he’s worked his way back up the ranks and is a vital member of Ten Hag’s side, there’s much more chance that he agrees to extend his deal.

