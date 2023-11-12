Man Utd man that can’t score ‘nightmare to defend against’ and goals will flow once he breaks duck

Ashley Williams feels that “more will come” once Rasmus Hojlund scores his first Premier League goal, but the striker is “a nightmare to defend against” regardless.

A top striker was required at Old Trafford after Cristiano Ronaldo left mid-way through last season, and the loan experiment with Wout Weghorst went up in flames.

After a number of big names were looked at in the summer, 20-year-old Hojlund was the man United picked up, splashing £72million on him after he scored nine Serie A goals last season for Atalanta.

While his form in the Champions League has been electric – he’s joint-top scorer with five goals – the Dane is yet to get off the mark in the league.

Despite his drought, former Premier League defender Williams feels he looks a tough man to defend against given the skills he possesses.

“He impressed me [against Luton] again even though he didn’t score. He’s constantly getting in there and movement is so hard to defend against when the striker goes one way and then the other,” he said on Match of the Day.

“His first thought is of the team with energy, passing and he helps to win it back. When they are out of possession he doesn’t switch off, he goes and presses and forces Luton into passing long.

“He keeps getting in there and it won’t be long. He can seem to occupy two defenders which is a nightmare to defend against. He’s very clever and he’s also very hard-working, willing and energetic.”

Williams feels that Hojlund’s first league goal is coming, and once that happens, the floodgates will open.

“Once the first goal comes, more will come. I think his first Premier League goal will come sooner rather than later,” Williams added.

Erik ten Hag is of the same opinion, as he is “sure” his striker will start to net in the league following his good returns in Europe.

Indeed, Hojlund has had no problems banging goals in in the Champions League, so he’s clearly capable, and has strung goals together in separate games, so once they do start in the league, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he keeps that going.

