Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea set for January transfer battle for electric Brazilian duo

Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in signing Palmeiras teenagers Luis Guilherme and Estevao Willian.

The Premier League quartet all have a history of buying talented youngsters with huge potential, and it now seems that their scouts have converged on the same targets.

Guilherme and Esteavo are considered to be two of the most exciting young players in South America and have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

As previously reported by Football365, Guilherme has been watched closely by scouts from Man Utd and Chelsea in recent weeks, with both sides considering a bid for him in the January transfer window.

Guilherme is already a regular in Palmeiras’ first team, playing 26 senior games this season, making two assists.

He has the ability to play as an attacking midfielder, winger or striker. He has already represented Brazil at under-20 level, so there is no doubting his quality and potential to improve.

According to 90min, Man City and Arsenal have now joined Man Utd and Chelsea in the race for the highly-rated 17-year-old.

The report claims that Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto, Atletico Madrid, Lyon and Monaco are all keeping tabs on Guilherme too. They say he could move to Europe in February, once he turns 18. The deal could be agreed prior to this, however.

Guilherme has a £52m release clause in his Palmeiras contract and given the level of interest in him, one of his suitors may have to match that fee to sign him in January.

Guilherme, however, is not the only Palmeiras star that the four Premier League clubs are chasing.

As per 90min’s report, 16-year-old winger Estevae is also on the radar of Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea, but they will face competition from Real Madrid for his signature.

Real Madrid have used the South American market to great effect in recent years. They have picked up the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick, the latter of whom will join the club from Palmeiras in 2025 once he turns 18.

Now, Los Blancos are ‘inevitably’ one of the sides ‘keeping close tabs’ on Estevao, who is yet to make his first-team debut.

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the attacker as things stand, but Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘jostling for position’ in the race to sign him.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if one of those teams make a concrete bid for Guilherme or Estevae this winter, as the report suggests.

