Berbatov makes Man Utd vs Man City derby prediction; Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal to win

Dimitar Berbatov thinks Manchester United will hold arch-rivals Manchester City to a draw at Old Trafford this weekend in the Premier League.

The two clubs face in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon with the Red Devils winning their last three matches in all competitions, despite not putting in completely convincing performances.

Man City have been going through a bit of a rough patch by their high standards with three losses in their last six matches in all competitions and now Berbatov is tipping Pep Guardiola’s side to come away from Old Trafford with just a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

Berbatov told Betfair: “Let me tell you something… If United allow the same freedom like they did against Copenhagen to City, they are going to suffer.

“There are teams when you play against them, you can afford to make mistakes because you know if there’s a lack of quality in the opposition, they are not going to take advantage of the mistakes you’re making. But then there are teams when you know if you make half of a mistake they will punish you – teams like City. You need to be 100 per cent more concentrated against City.

“I’ll go for a draw. Hopefully, if United don’t make silly mistakes and they can get a surprising win. Scoreline – 1-1.”

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Manchester United v Manchester City, Liverpool’s left-back, Iraola, West Ham

Liverpool go into their match at home to Nottingham Forest at the weekend on the back of an emphatic 5-1 win over Toulouse in the Europa League – but they’ve only picked up four points from their last three Premier League matches.

But Berbatov is predicting a win for the Reds, he added: “Liverpool are going under the radar at the moment, in a way. Many people don’t pay too much attention to them and are underestimating them and are saying ‘they cannot challenge.

“But once again, it’s Jurgen Klopp. They have good players in the team. Mo Salah is still there. So based on that, watch them closely because, in the end, they can surprise everybody. I’ll go with them to win it. Scoreline – 2-0.”

Tottenham are top of the Premier League after making an unbeaten start to the new season and Berbatov reckons it will carry on against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Berbatov continued: “Crystal Palace vs Spurs is an interesting game. It’s a tricky one because Crystal Palace can surprise teams if they’re in the mood for it. Spurs, on the other hand, need to continue this trend of winning games. The real character of the team will be judged when they lose their first Premier League game. That will be the moment when we see how they bounce back. Unless they go one better and go the whole season unbeaten… imagine that, imagine that!

“Listen, it’s going to be like this. Spurs will win the title in their first season without Harry Kane and go unbeaten. Take that Arsenal! Everybody will be like ‘I can die peacefully.’

“I will go for a Spurs win because I want the fairy-tale to continue. To that, the only thing they need to do is stay concentrated. Nothing else, they need to stay concentrated. Prediction – 0-2.”

Arsenal are also in good form and Berbatov thinks Mikel Arteta’s side will record a comfortable victory over rock-bottom Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend.

Berbatov predicts: “It’s an easy win on paper, to be honest. It should be a win for Arsenal. I see it as a win. Sheffield United have a very tough challenge to stay in the Premier League. With the small teams, it’s always important how you start the season. If you don’t start it well, it’s going to be a very tough job to stay up. Prediction – 3-0.”