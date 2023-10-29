Haaland up top and no Rashford: Man Utd – Man City combined XI includes one Red Devils player

The Manchester derby is usually fairly competitive when the two teams lock horns at Old Trafford, so our extremely City-influenced combined XI has the potential to make us look a bit silly come Sunday evening.

There is little debate to be had here so it’s going to be a swift one. Sorry Manchester United fans but Manchester City are a lot better.

GK: Ederson (Manchester City)

Ederson is what Erik ten Hag wants Andre Onana to be. He has got a long way to go.

RB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Walker has been so impressive for City that many believe he is now the best right-back in Premier League history. That is a debate for another day but if you’re asking me, I am taking Walker at the very top of his game over Gary Neville in his prime. What’s that? Nobody is asking me? Fair enough.

CB: John Stones (Manchester City)

Stones has always been a good player but it feels like he has taken his game to another level since the turn of the year.

‘World-class’ is a very subjective term but the England international is now in that bracket, in my humble opinion.

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

In Pep Guardiola’s time at the Etihad, Dias and Virgil van Dijk have comfortably been the two best central defenders in the Premier League.

The Portuguese is an absolute monster at the back and he and his partner comfortably fend off competition from Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane to get into our combined XI.

LB: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Perhaps the most debatable position of all, Gvardiol gets in ahead of his teammate Nathan Ake, who has been nothing short of fantastic since the start of last season.

Gvardiol is still getting to grips with Guardiola’s system but he is a fantastic player and someone who will be in City’s defence for the next decade, at least.

CM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

If Kevin De Bruyne was fit, this could have been a whitewash…

Fernandes is our only United inclusion and he deserves his place. Marcus Rashford would likely have joined him if this team was made up at the end of last season, but he has been absolutely rubbish this term.

CM: Rodri (Manchester City)

To put it simply: there is no better defensive midfielder in world football than Rodri.

RW: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Silva can play in four different positions here but it is on the right in which he has been plonked. He beats Phil Foden for a spot with no United player coming close.

If it was a combined XI based on transfer fees, Antony would be in ahead of £73m Jadon Sancho.

AM: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

What a season this young man is having. His start has been so impressive there is a genuine debate about who is better out of himself and Erling Haaland. Ah, football fans and their reactionary ways.

The Argentine World Cup winner has taken on set-piece taking duty in De Bruyne’s absence. He is bloody good at them as well. Who knew?

LW: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Truth be told, this was the most difficult decision for the entire team. Not because Rashford was in with a shout, but because Guardiola also has Jeremy Doku and Foden at his disposal.

ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Nordic robot.

MAILBOX: Rashford’s form is down to Ten Hag’s treatment of his mate Sancho and McTominay > Casemiro…