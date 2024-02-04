Man Utd: Man City boss Guardiola to ‘fight’ Ten Hag ‘all the way’ for Ratcliffe’s ‘flagship arrival’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has set his sights on beating Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag to Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Michael Olise, according to reports.

The former France Under-21 international has struggled with injury this term but when fit he’s been in brilliant form for the Eagles.

Olise has contributed six goals and three assists in just 11 Premier League matches for Crystal Palace with three of those appearances from the bench.

And his performances over the last couple of seasons have alerted a number of clubs to his abilities with Chelsea attempting to buy him in the summer before he signed a new deal at Palace.

His new release clause is now thought to be much higher than the £35m one which Chelsea triggered in the summer and The Sun claims Man City boss Guardiola ‘will fight’ Ten Hag ‘all the way in the chase’ for Olise.

Man City ‘see the French talent as a major capture for the summer and they are lining up a huge offer’ while Ten Hag ‘wants Olise as a flagship arrival of the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe era’ at Man Utd.

The report adds that Chelsea ‘may try again but it is shaping up to be a City vs United scrap’ with the Citizens hoping that ‘the allure of joining Pep’s squad will tempt’ Olise to the Etihad Stadium.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons it will be an “interesting” summer for Olise with the Italian journalist expecting the Crystal Palace man to leave Selhurst Park for one of the biggest clubs in England.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Keep an eye as well on Crystal Palace as I think it’s going to be interesting in the summer especially for Michael Olise, who is on the list of many top clubs in England. I think he’s going to be one of the big names of the window, but where is he going, it’s still too early to say. Eberechi Eze was on Manchester City’s list last summer, though there’s no development so far since then.

“FFP had a big impact on the January transfer window, but overall the feeling in the summer is that it will be a very different story.”

