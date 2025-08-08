Man City have joined rivals Man Utd in the race to sign Carlos Baleba from Premier League side Brighton this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have brought in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as their two big signings so far this summer, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined from Cerro Porteno.

A deal for Benjamin Sesko is edging closer with his medical starting early on Friday morning and the RB Leipzig striker is expected to be unveiled as a new Man Utd signing on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are set to spend £74m on Sesko after splashing out £62.5m on Cunha and £65m on Mbeumo but they want to bring in more players this summer.

Baleba has risen to the top of their list of midfielders they want to sign this summer after David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday evening that Man Utd had ‘made contact’ with Brighton over a deal.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on a potential deal, he wrote on X: ‘Carlos Baleba didn’t close doors to Man United after direct contact with his camp.

READ: Carlos Baleba, not Benjamin Sesko, will make Man Utd a passable football team

‘Manchester United believe agreeing terms with Baleba terms won’t be an issue but club-to-club deal, considered very difficult.

‘Brighton want to keep Baleba this summer & won’t make it easy.’

And now ESPN claim that Brighton are demanding €120m (£104m) for Baleba with the Seagulls midfielder also now attracting interest from Man City as well as Man Utd.

The report adds: ‘United have not made contact with Brighton, sources have told ESPN, and any deal would be made more difficult if they complete a move for Benjamin Sesko.’

It is understood that ‘signing a midfelder is possible if they can move on players deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim such as Alejandro Garnacho’.

While ESPN continues: ‘Sources have told ESPN that Baleba is happy to stay at the Amex this summer, with a move considered more likely in a year’s time.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ferdinand reveals two concerns with Sesko signing after admitting to prefer PL alternative

👉 Man Utd: Two Sesko sacrifices to seal ‘agreement’ revealed as Romano confirms key medical details

👉 Sesko over Watkins? Man Utd take Hojlund, Zirkzee risk again over what’s really important

Rio Ferdinand had already picked out Baleba as an ideal signing for Man Utd this summer with the Cameroon international “an Amorim-type player”.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Would I be happy with Manchester United going into the season as we are now? No. I want one more, I’m being greedy. I want a striker and if I don’t get a striker, I’d go midfield.

“You’re probably thinking, ‘Who would you go and get?’, and there’s only one name I’m thinking about, I’m going to be honest, guys, who I think fits the bill for what we need.

“He’s an Amorim-type player as well. Physically, he’s great. He can drive with the ball, he can take it in all areas, very good tactically, great energy, great legs, Premier League experience, central midfield… Baleba.

“That’s who I would go and get, that’s the one I would go and get. I’d go and break the bank.”

He added: “If I got the money for the four players [Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Jadon Sancho] that are surplus to requirements now, would I go and get a number nine or would I go and get Baleba?

“Would I get a number nine I’m not sure about, who is a bit young, inexperienced, or would I get Baleba who has Premier League experience? I’m going Baleba.

“That’s who I’d get, I think he would have a huge impact on this squad and on this team.

“It would ease up a few people in that midfield as well because they would have a little less responsibility defensively because he’s all-action, he can do it all.”