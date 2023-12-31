Man Utd man doesn’t ‘understand the game’ and Ten Hag is ‘responsible’ – ‘blame the club’

Manchester United legends Peter Schmeichel and Gary Neville are in agreement that Antony is limiting the club, as he isn’t “understanding the game” and he “should never have been brought in” for £86million.

Antony was bought last summer from Ajax, where he had worked with Erik ten Hag. The manager seemed to make a beeline for the signing as soon as he got through the door at Old Trafford.

For an £86million addition, Antony started slowly, bagging just eight goals all season. If the last campaign was slow, this term, he’s going at a snail’s pace.

The winger is yet to score or assist in 21 matches in all competitions.

United legend Schmeichel has seen enough, and feels Antony should be dropped.

“I really think he [Ten Hag] should rethink Antony’s position. He doesn’t give much to the team. He frustrates his teammates. It’s really frustrating. He’s had an opportunity for a long time,” Schmeichel told Super Sport.

“This is a player that hasn’t scored this season, he’s not made an assist and he’s not scored, it’s like he’s not really understanding the game.

“As a winger, there are certain things you expect them to do, go into this area [the byline] and cross the ball on your right foot but he doesn’t.”

He also suggests that may be because of the directives being given to him by Ten Hag, though he’s surely not directing him to be a bad footballer.

“He’s trying here, he’s trying but he hasn’t got the pace and he knows he hasn’t,” Schmeichel added.

“We don’t know what the message is from the manager, he might’ve been asked to do what he’s been doing, then the manager would be responsible for no assists, no goals all of this season.”

Ten Hag is at fault for signing Antony for such a large fee, though, and Neville is in agreement that he’s not bringing nearly enough to United, and should never have commanded such a large fee.

“Scouts can’t have gone off to watch Antony and signed him off as being worth £85m. It looks like they’ve allowed Erik ten Hag to overrule them which is worrying because you need strength of leadership at the very top,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“I blame the football club for brining him in for £85m. It’s not that boy’s fault that he’s been brought in as one of the most expensive wide players in world football. He should never have been brought in for that money.”

The Ten Hag regime have seemingly made a big blunder that they could’ve avoided in signing Antony.

It was recently reported that when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge, he was valued by the club at £25million, so who knows how the board allowed Ten Hag the £86million transfer.

