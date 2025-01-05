Man Utd man ‘instructs agent’ to find him a new club as he ‘demands’ Old Trafford exit

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee has told his agent to find him a new club in January after being mocked by Red Devils supporters, according to reports.

The Red Devils paid around £36.5m for the Netherlands international in the summer transfer window with Zirkzee completing a move from Serie A side Bologna.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for Zirkzee or Man Utd this season as the Dutchman has only managed to provide three Premier League goals in 19 appearances with the Red Devils currently 14th in the table.

He has been heavily linked with a move back to Italy this month and the likelihood of that happening was made more likely when Ruben Amorim chose to substitute him on 33 minutes in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on Monday.

Zirkzee was reportedly ‘reduced to tears’ in the tunnel after beeing booed off the pitch by the Man Utd supporters with the Red Devils fans losing patience with their side.

Speaking after the match, Amorim explained his decision to substitute Zirkzee: “You have to think about the team and also sometimes about the player because the player is suffering.

“I was there a few years ago and I know that he wants it because I saw it during the week. That is the more important thing and he’s suffering during the game.

“I felt the team was suffering and needed another midfielder to have more and then we started to have more ball with Kobbie Mainoo.

“But it was really, really tough on me to do that and I talked with Josh about that because it’s important to express the message.

“But I’m always thinking about the team and, in that moment, it was important for the team [for] Josh [to] go out.”

And now Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Transfers) claims that Zirkzee ‘has demanded to leave’ Man Utd after being booed off against Newcastle earlier this week.

The report adds:

‘Gazzetta dello Sport report that Zirkzee has instructed his agent Kia Joorabchian to find him a new club this month, so devastated is he with how he was treated against Newcastle. ‘Joorabchian is already in talks with Juventus, who are desperate to sign a striker and are favourites to bring in the Dutchman on an initial loan.’

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker insists Zirkzee will “never trust” Man Utd boss Amorim again after he was hauled off against Newcastle.

Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s a tough experience for a player and a tough pill that Ruben Amorim will have to swallow.

“As a player, when you go through a moment like that, you need to think about the human element.

“He will look at Ruben Amorim and never trust him again. He will be able to look at him and say ‘good morning boss’ but he will not have any respect for him deep down.

“It’s an admission from Amorim that he got the team wrong.

“He’s going to have to try to fix the relationship because he will probably have to go back to him at some point and get him back on side and wanting to play and compete.”