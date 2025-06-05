A former Manchester United man has told a current Red Devil he should find a new club, as he has “no standout qualities” and “nobody knows what he’s actually good at.”

United have had a couple of poor seasons in a row. They finished eighth in the Premier League two terms ago, and in the campaign just gone, they finished 15th.

They also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham, who finished below them in the league. On the way to the final, Mason Mount finally showed some worth to United.

He’s struggled for fitness for his entire two years there, but netted two goals in the second leg of the semi-final – he only has four goals in his United career so far – to ensure his side’s place in the final.

But according to former United man Parker, he’d be better off at a new club, as he’s not cut out for the Red Devils.

Parker told aceodds.com: “I’ve said it before, but I just can’t ever see him having a key role at Manchester United. He has no standout qualities and now we’re really seeing why Chelsea were happy to let him go.

“He’s played a bit because other players have been rested and yes, he’s scored, but I haven’t seen anything more from him. He’s clearly one of those players who would benefit from finding a new club.

“I think he needs to figure out who he is as a footballer. What is his identity? He has no identity. Nobody knows what he’s actually good at and I don’t even think he knows himself.

“He looks like a lost boy out there, so first and foremost he needs to find his identity. Otherwise, he won’t succeed at a new club either.”

Parker clearly feels strongly about Mount being moved on, as he recently said: “Rasmus Hojlund has to leave Manchester United for the sake of his own career. He needs a change of environment. Old Trafford chiefs will have to think about moving on Mason Mount too, he’s not athletic enough.”

United have signed Matheus Cunha and are in talks with Bryan Mbeumo, both of whom operate in similar areas to Mount, so there’s a chance his opportunities drop in the coming season, whether or not he is able to stay fit.

