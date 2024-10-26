Man Utd man has ‘stepped up’ amid criticism as poor performance continues for Ten Hag

Darren Bent feels that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has “stepped up” and he feels he “played well” during a game in which the club struggled in.

Onana was criticised heavily at times last season, with mistakes evident in his game. This season, at times, that has continued, with David James stating the goalkeeper has “frustrated” him with what he has “brought to the club” since joining ahead of last season.

But Onana has largely been a more consistent asset for United this season, and Bent feels he’s becoming the player that the club needs.

“He is somebody who has stepped up. He is making upon save. Yes, he might make the odd mistake, but which goalkeeper doesn’t?” Bent said on talkSPORT.

The pundit also praised a double save against Fenerbahce in the Europa League, in what was United’s last game.

“Incredible. Absolutely incredible. I thought he played well,” Bent said.

United drew the game 1-1, partly thanks to Onana keeping out two close-range headers in the same Fenerbahce attack. But in previous seasons, the Red Devils would be disappointed with not beating a side of the Turkish outfit’s calibre.

Especially as they had failed to win in five of the six games prior. Though Onana seems to be stepping up, some of his team-mates have failed to play to the standard expected of them.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Premier League players we would drop includes Bruno Fernandes in Man Utd formation change

👉 ‘Boring’ Mourinho sells newspapers again as 6-1 Spurs win caught in crossfire of delirium

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe in ‘secret talks’ with managers as ‘search resumes’ amid Ten Hag ‘doubts’

United, after eight games so far this season, find themselves 13th in the Premier League, having only beaten Brentford, Southampton and Fulham.

More players need to take a leaf out of the goalkeeper’s book and turn their performances around, or the season will remain in turmoil for a club who should be much higher up the table than they currently are.

It seems increasingly likely that Erik ten Hag’s position as manager will be under threat if things don’t turn around soon, amid multiple reports that potential successors are being spoken to.

READ MORE: Man Utd pick ‘easiest way’ to dump flop with all parties in agreement over next step