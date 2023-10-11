Man Utd man faces uncertain future as Ten Hag is willing to wait on contract decision

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is facing an uncertain future as the club weighs up extending his contract by an extra year.

The Frenchman has shown glimpses of quality during the last eight years at Old Trafford, but he has often struggled to produce the goods on a consistent basis.

Injuries have certainly hampered Martial’s career and he has seen himself slip down the pecking order over the last few years at the club.

The 27-year-old now finds himself behind Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order and an exit could be on the cards for the forward in 2024.

His current deal at Old Trafford runs until the end of next summer, although the club does hold the option of extending his deal by a further year.

According to ESPN, club bosses are ‘taking their time’ in deciding what to do with the French striker and his expiring contract.

The outlet claims that Man Utd were prepared to let Martial leave in the summer, but the only reasonable offer came from the Saudi Pro League which the Frenchman promptly rejected.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof are also in the final year of their contract, although the club is ready to trigger their extensions.

The report claims that the club is willing to keep their options open when it comes to Martial and they will assess how he gets on in the coming months.

Martial missed out on pre-season due to a hamstring injury and the forward has been gradually reintroduced to the squad this season.

He has played a total of 275 minutes across all competitions so far this season and the majority of his appearances have come from the bench.

Earlier in the month Barcelona were linked with Martial along with fellow teammate Jadon Sancho, although this move seems unlikely at this stage.

The Red Devils will continue to monitor the Frenchman over the next few months, but a move elsewhere is surely the best thing for Martial’s career at this stage.

READ MORE: £34m star ‘has done nothing’ as Ten Hag takes Man Utd ‘backwards’, says ex-PL boss