According to reports, INEOS are ‘united on the correct choice’ to become Manchester United’s next permanent manager.

In recent months, Man Utd have been hard at work on appointing a new permanent boss following the dismissal of former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Michael Carrick was preferred to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the interim job, and club chiefs are said to have undergone a thorough process to decide the best man to take the club forward beyond this season.

Initially, Man Utd did not intend to keep Carrick beyond this season, but he has forced a rethink by winning ten of his 15 games in charge to seal Champions League qualification with a couple of games to spare.

This remarkable run of form has increased the fan clamour for Man Utd to appoint Carrick permanently, and it has been widely reported in recent months that he is the leading contender.

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After Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti were ruled out, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola emerged as the main alternative to Carrick, but a report from The Daily Mail this week revealed that he is no longer under consideration at Old Trafford.

Shortly thereafter, several outlets reported that Man Utd are now ready to open talks with Carrick over the permanent manager’s job, while it’s been claimed that his appointment could hinge on ‘one big request’.

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed the ‘set timeline’ for Carrick’s appointment, with a deal ‘now advancing towards completion before the end of this season’.

Carrick ‘agreement’ revealed with INEOS ‘united’

The same report states Carrick has ‘agreed in principle to take the role permanently’, though there are still minor ‘details’ to be ironed out.

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Regardless, it now feels only a matter of time before Carrick is appointed permanently, and there could be an announcement before this season ends.

The report explains:

‘Fresh talks involving co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ultimately helped finalise the club’s position, with the hierarchy now united in their belief that Carrick is the correct choice to lead the next phase of United’s rebuild. ‘We understand Manchester United are now hopeful the agreement can be fully finalised before the club’s final game of the season at Brighton, allowing Carrick to head into the summer window with clarity over his position and influence over recruitment planning.’

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