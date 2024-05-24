Man Utd: Manager becomes ‘top contender’ to replace Ten Hag after Ferguson backing

Man Utd have made former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino a ‘top contender’ to take over from Erik ten Hag if they sack the Dutchman, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, things haven’t gone to plan this season with Man Utd knocked out of Europe before Christmas after finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while they could only finish eighth in the Premier League.

That has seen Ten Hag come under intense pressure and many former players, pundits and fans now expect him to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Man Utd boss does have one last chance of success this season with Ten Hag’s side facing arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

But there are doubts that it will save his job and now Football Insider claim that ‘has emerged as a top contender to become the next Manchester United manager if they decide to sack’ Ten Hag.

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke insists that Pochettino – who left Chelsea by mutual consent earlier this week – ‘has a close relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson and he could back the Argentine to take over at Old Trafford next season’.

Another report from the same outlet earlier this week stated that Pochettino had become a “serious and very interesting” option as Man Utd assess Ten Hag’s performance and ability to take the club forward.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks the Red Devils should stick with Ten Hag as there could be “too many changes too quickly” in the summer.

Parker said: “I personally would stick with him. If you change the manager, that means a whole new coaching staff. It would be ‘rinse and start again’.

“There would be too many changes too quickly – and there would still be a lot of dead wood (players) left there.”

Parker added: “I think the fans are fed up with it now. If there was another change, it would be back to square one, they would get even more bitter and twisted about it.

“As much as anyone is talking about all these different names (of potential new managers), I don’t really get it.

“We know already that continuity is massively key – even success with a manager is short-lived now because people get bored of things quicker than they used to a few years ago.

“Arsenal stuck with Mikel Arteta and he has given Arsenal fans a little bit of fun over the last couple of seasons, so the clubs that stick with managers do get a little bit of joy.”

