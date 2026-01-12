According to reports, Darren Fletcher could soon take up a new role at Manchester United, who have placed a manager in ‘pole position’.

It is now a week since the Red Devils decided to part ways with former head coach Ruben Amorim, who exited the club following a disastrous 14-month reign.

Amorim‘s position became untenable after he appeared to fire shots at club chiefs over an apparent lack of support, while he faced heavy criticism over his failing formation and shambolic performances.

Since Amorim’s exit, former United midfielder Fletcher has taken charge of the team, having stepped up from the academy, but he has not inspired an upturn in results/performances.

Under Fletcher, Man Utd slipped to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Premier League, while they lost 2-1 at home against Brighton on Sunday to exit the FA Cup.

This has ended his hopes of landing the job for the remainder of the campaign, with Man Utd instead looking at Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Throughout last week, it was heavily reported that Solskjaer was the frontrunner to lead Man Utd until the summer, at which point the club will bring in a permanent successor to oversee a rebuild.

However, the situation has changed in the last 24 hours as several outlets are reporting that Carrick has overtaken Solskjaer in the running.

This has now been confirmed by The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell, who claims Carrick is in ‘pole position’, while Fletcher could soon take up a new position.

Whitwell explains: ‘Carrick has emerged as the leading candidate after he and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held face-to-face talks with club executives. Darren Fletcher, in caretaker charge for two games following Ruben Amorim’s sacking, is in line to potentially assist Carrick as a coach. It is thought another coach coming in to support Carrick would also be on the cards.

‘United insist no final decision has been made, but an announcement is anticipated in the next 48 hours. Director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada have led the process to appoint an interim head coach, with sign off required by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family.’

A report from The Sun, meanwhile, has shed light on why Solskjaer has not been favoured for the interim role, with certain individuals at the club ‘miffed’ by the club legend.

The report claims: ‘Sources say Solskjaer has “bunkered down” over the last week, having been widely visible since he relocated to England’s north-west after he was sacked by Besiktas in August.

‘Some figures at United were slightly miffed at the noise that quickly grew around Solskjaer, who has had one job in management in the past four years.’