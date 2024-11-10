According to reports, Roberto De Zerbi has ‘showed’ Marseille’s squad the ‘offer’ Manchester United made him and revealed why he rejected INEOS.

De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter at Brighton and took the Seagulls to another level as they qualified for the Europa League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 2023/24 season was less successful and De Zerbi often expressed his frustrations regarding Brighton’s transfer activity and long-term ambitions.

The respected head coach left Brighton after they finished 11th in the Premier League and exited the Europa League in the round of 16.

Despite having an underwhelming season with Brighton, De Zerbi was linked with several elite European clubs in the summer and was mooted as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag at Man Utd.

Towards the end of May, a report from The Guardian revealed De Zerbi had been ‘sounded out’ by Ten Hag about replacing Ten Hag at Man Utd.

‘Roberto De Zerbi has been sounded out as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager. ‘De Zerbi’s attractive possession-based style of play and the 44‑year‑old Italian’s feat of qualifying Brighton for European football last year for the first time in the club’s history have impressed Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who controls football operations at United having bought a 27.7% stake in the club last year. ‘It is understood United have contacted De Zerbi with regard to succeeding Ten Hag.’

Despite this, Man Utd stuck with Ten Hag, who had a prolonged stay of execution before being sacked at the end of last month.

De Zerbi meanwhile joined Ligue Un outfit Marseille. who signed Mason Greenwood, Adrien Rabiot, Neal Maupay, Elye Wahi and Jonathan Rowe in the summer.

Under De Zerbi, Marseille have made a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign but suffered a disappointing 3-1 home loss against Auxerre on Friday night. This result leaves them nine points adrift of table-toppers PSG.

A report from L’Equipe claims De Zerbi has used Man Utd to inspire his players as he ‘showed his players the contract offer’ he received from the Premier League giants.

The report also reveals the reason he chose Marseille over Man Utd: ‘This is where I could have been, but I put my passion before money. I came to Marseille for the passion.’

New England boss Thomas Tuchel was also in the frame to replace Ten Hag and super agent Pini Zahavi says “everything was prepared” for him to join Man Utd.

Zahavi said: “If I were Thomas, I would have gone to Manchester United. He had the opportunity. Everything was prepared, the deal was basically dry.

“Thomas has a spark of genius in him. But in today’s football you have to be wise and a diplomat. He’ll have to learn that.”