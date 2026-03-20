Where will Ruben Amorim go next?

Ruben Amorim could cause controversy with his next move as he is being lined up to manage Sporting CP’s close rivals Benfica, despite his struggles at Manchester United, according to reports.

Amorim was named Man Utd head coach in November 2024, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese got the job after guiding Sporting to five trophies in less than five years, including two league titles.

However, Amorim’s decision to use a back three sparked criticism from the outset, and United hit historic new lows under the 41-year-old.

They finished 15th in the Premier League last season, while also losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. United’s fortunes improved earlier this campaign, but Amorim was fired in January after falling out with director of football, Jason Wilcox.

As per Portuguese outlet Zero Zero and journalist Luis Rocha Rodrigues, Amorim has emerged as a ‘leading contender’ to become the new Benfica boss, with club chiefs at the Estadio da Luz unfazed by his failed spell in England.

Rodrigues said: “If Benfica go to what I consider plan B… Benfica have to try Ruben Amorim.

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“Looking at the market, looking at logical and valid solutions, someone who knows how to win in Portugal, someone who understands what it means to be at a big club. I think Ruben Amorim is in pole position.”

Jose Mourinho is currently in charge of Benfica, having returned to Portugal in September. However, speculation that Benfica could hire a new manager is ramping up, as they sit third in the Primeira Liga, seven points behind leaders Porto.

They have also been knocked out of the Champions League, Taca de Portugal (Portuguese Cup) and Allianz Cup (Portuguese League Cup), increasing the pressure on Mourinho.

Amorim replacing Mourinho would be a hugely controversial move given his strong connections with Sporting. Such a move would ruin his reputation among Sporting fans.

However, Amorim does have previous experience with Benfica, having made 154 appearances for the club during his playing days.

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This is not the first time Amorim has been tipped to join Benfica. In January, the Daily Mail claimed Mourinho is ‘increasingly vulnerable’ in his position, with Amorim among the club’s favoured options.

Although, sacking Mourinho would be a huge decision given his legendary status in European football.

Coincidentally, Mourinho also sparked controversy when he was named Benfica boss earlier this season. The so-called ‘Special One’ started his managerial career at Benfica but remarkably guided rivals Porto to Champions League glory in 2003-04.

United, meanwhile, are still assessing which manager should replace Amorim permanently. Michael Carrick has done a great job as interim, putting himself firmly in contention for the role long-term.

INEOS also want to speak to the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi.

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