Dimitar Berbatov has tipped Wayne Rooney to be Man Utd manager one day despite being sacked by Championship side Birmingham City.

The Red Devils legend was sacked after less than three months in charge at St Andrew’s with Rooney overseeing just two wins in 15 matches.

Supporters called for Rooney’s removal as the side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Leeds on New Year’s Day. The result left the club 20th in the table having been sixth when Rooney took charge.

Speaking in a statement after being given the boot at Birmingham, Man Utd legend Rooney reacted: “Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be.

“However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Man Utd v Tottenham, Newcastle face City, Chelsea’s Broja, Kompany’s six-pointer

“Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”

And now former Man Utd team-mate has backed him to become the Red Devils boss in the future if he can “come back stronger” than before.

“I do not doubt that he is going to come back and be a manager because I think that’s what he likes to do,” Berbatov told The Sun. “I think, ultimately, at one time in the future he would like to be the manager of Manchester United. How he is going to get there is another question.

“I hope he is going to continue to climb that ladder of success in that business to be a manager. Unfortunately, he had a bit of a setback with the Birmingham job. You cannot argue with the numbers though. Losing a lot of games. The team was fifth when he came in, when he was sacked they were 20th. You cannot argue with that.

“Yes, someone can say ‘they did not give him enough time’ but now in today’s football results need to come fast. I hope he will come back stronger and continue on that path to one day be the manager of Man Utd.”

READ MORE: Jadon Sancho’s Dortmund return: For Man Utd, no gain without pain from loan deal