According to reports, recent claims about Thomas Tuchel and England were made to “put pressure” on Manchester United to sack head coach Erik ten Hag.

The Man Utd boss is under immense pressure as his side have only won two of their first seven Premier League games this season. They have also drawn their opening two Europa League matches.

Ten Hag is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked after he was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season.

Last season’s FA Cup win saved Ten Hag after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team reportedly had talks with several potential replacements.

Tuchel – who won the Champions League with Chelsea – was linked with Man Utd and a recent report claimed he is ‘most likely’ to replace Ten Hag.

Despite this, a report earlier this week claimed Tuchel is in ‘advanced negotiations’ with the FA and could ‘quickly reach an agreement’ to become England’s next permanent manager.

This has since been refuted by The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, though. He poured cold water on reports linking Tuchel with the England job as his team wanted to “put pressure on Man Utd”.

He said: “It’s thought that recent reports of talks between Thomas Tuchel and England are an attempt to put pressure on Manchester United, who have an interest if they do part ways with Erik ten Hag.”

While Ten Hag has rightly been criticised for some of the decisions he’s made this season, former United coach claims he’s “one of the hardest-working managers” he’s worked with.

“I can imagine how frustrating it is for Erik because he’s probably one of the hardest-working managers I’ve come across,” McCarthy said.

“His attention to detail, that man goes to sleep at 3am, 4am in the morning. The analysts get it at all angles, even if he thinks of something at 2am.

“I’m sure his wife must be on the verge of divorcing him because that’s his life. It’s non-stop.

“He works tirelessly and when you put that much work in, you expect things to go well, but that’s why I’m saying there’s something [that’s not right].”

Ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker meanwhile has warned his former club against appointing Tuchel.

“People are trying to push Tuchel, but he doesn’t fit Man Utd,” Parker said. “Tuchel is always short-term, and Man United can’t afford a short-term manager. They need to stick to their manager, whether it’s Erik ten Hag or someone else.

“People are talking about the club not wanting to sack him because of the compensation he would receive, but that’s just another thing people are making up. They are inventing reasons why the club wants to keep him.”