Man Utd line up French midfielder after Fabrizio Romano hints agreed signing is off

A fully agreed Manchester United signing could be aborted at the eleventh hour, with Fabrizio Romano dropping an incredible update.

The primary goal at Man Utd upon entering the summer transfer window was to completely revamp their midfield.

Casemiro’s time was up, with the legendary Brazilian leaving via free agency. Prior to suffering an ACL injury, United fully intended to offload Manuel Ugarte.

As such, and factoring in United’s return to Champions League football, the Red Devils planned to make three signings in the middle.

It appeared signing number one was quickly banked, with United and Atalanta ironing out a club-to-club agreement for the transfer of Ederson roughly six weeks ago.

The agreement was worth €45m / £38m, and personal terms with the Brazilian were also sealed.

However, the story hasn’t been straightforward since then, beginning with Ederson being a late call-up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Ederson was a last-minute replacement for full-back Wesley who picked up an injury in Brazil’s final pre-tournament friendly.

As such, and given he was busy with international commitments in north America, Ederson only completed part of his medical remotely.

Since then, Man Utd have been waiting for the 27-year-old to fly to England to conduct a thorough, extra medical on home soil. Given Brazil’s World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 16 stage, Ederson has now arrived in England.

But while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Ederson has completed the first part of his second medical, the trusted reporter’s update certainly give rise to suggestions United are about to pull the plug on this deal.

Man Utd having serious doubts about Ederson?

Taking to YouTube, Romano stated on Thursday evening: “Ederson already completed the first part of the extra medical.

“There will be a second part, and any moment from now on, Man Utd will provide a verdict on the Ederson deal.

“At the moment, the deal is on hold. It’s verbally agreed between Man Utd and Atalanta, and between Man Utd and Ederson.

“First part of the medical done in the USA. Man Utd wanted to check more. Extra checks are taking place in England, and then Man Utd will communicate to Atalanta and the agent of the player whether they proceed or whether the deal is off.”

If Man Utd were 100 percent convinced by Ederson, it would be a simple case of signing the player if, as expected, he passes his extra medical.

However, the fact Romano is insisting United still have a decision to make on whether to proceed or not – even if Ederson gets the all clear – strongly hints they have newfound doubts about this move.

Man Utd make ‘enquiries’ for French alternative

Another trusted source who isn’t fully convinced Ederson will wind up at Old Trafford is Ben Jacobs.

When speaking on TheUnitedStand, he insisted Man Utd calling this deal off cannot be discounted.

Furthermore, Jacobs revealed United have now made enquiries into the potential signing of Roma and France ace, Manu Kone.

The 25-year-old – who is also referred to as Kouadio Kone on occasion – has started four out of six matches for France at the World Cup so far.

“Kone, they (Man Utd) have made some enquiries,” said Jacobs.

“I am not sure that there’s that much more in it yet, but let’s see whether they react again if the Ederson deal is off.

“I don’t think that we can discount that one.”

Thankfully for Man Utd, there are no such concerns with Andrey Santos who on Thursday, passed his own medical.

Santos will now join Man Utd from Chelsea for a fee of £50m (£48m plus £2m in add-ons). The 22-year-old will sign his contract (five years plus an option for a sixth season) on Friday.

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