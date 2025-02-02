Revealed: How much Aston Villa could pay Man Utd for Marcus Rashford loan deal

Aston Villa could pay as much as ’90 per cent’ of Marcus Rashford’s huge wages during his loan spell at Villa Park, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set to allow Rashford to leave for Aston Villa in a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy for £40m.

Rashford has been left out of all but one of Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd squads since the Manchester derby with the 27-year-old forward admitting that he’s ready for a “new challenge”.

The England international has been criticised by Amorim for his performances in training with the Man Utd boss claiming he’d sooner start goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital over Rashford in recent weeks.

It was revealed earlier on Sunday that Rashford is undergoing his medical at Aston Villa today and now details are being revealed of the contract details.

Rashford, who currently earns around £325k a week at Man Utd, was a hard sell to some clubs because of his high salary but it has now been revealed that Aston Villa will pay at least 75 per cent of his wages, while that amount could even rise to 90 per cent.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth explains: “The deal is a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

“It’s understood Villa will cover at least 75 per cent of Rashford’s wages and this could go up to 90 per cent depending on Rashford’s and Villa’s performance.

“United had similar structures for Jadon Sancho’s loan to Borussia Dortmund last season and Antony’s loan to Real Betis in this window.”

The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell also confirmed these details and claimed the Rashford deal was ‘personally requested by Unai Emery’.

Whitwell wrote:

‘Aston Villa will pay a large portion of Marcus Rashford’s salary to facilitate his loan move from Manchester United. ‘The Athletic reported on Saturday that the two clubs were close to agreeing a deal for the 27-year-old forward to join the Midlands club for the remainder of the season.

