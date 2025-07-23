Two Barcelona stars ‘very cold’ to Rashford as ‘they don’t like’ Man Utd loanee in ‘bad start’

Two Barcelona stars have been ‘very cold’ towards Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford in a ‘bad start’ for the England international, according to reports.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa after he fell out with Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim and left Old Trafford temporarily.

Amorim commented after a win over Fulham in the Premier League in late January that he’d rather start his goalkeeping coach, Jorge Vital, over Rashford in a brutal dig at the Red Devils forward.

That led to Rashford leaving for Villa in a successful loan spell, although Unai Emery’s side decided against triggering their £40m option to buy the England international over the summer.

Instead, Rashford has been on a transfer market for the last couple of months and has now found a move to Barcelona on another loan with option to buy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave the green light to a deal last week with ‘agreement’ between all parties over the deal from Man Utd to Barcelona.

Romano wrote on social media: ‘BREAKING: Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, here we go! Verbal agreement in principle between all parties involved with Barça planning for medical tests next days. Loan deal with buy option, details being finalised today then Man Utd will authorize his travel to Spain.’

The Catalan giants have an option to buy Rashford for a reported €35m (£30m) if the loan is successful and will have to pay Man Utd €5m if they decide not to trigger the clause.

Despite completing a medical and being pictured doing an unveiling video, there has been no official confirmation but Spanish journalist Gerard Romero insists that everything will be confirmation on Wednesday.

Romero wrote on X: ‘The official confirmation of Marcus Rashford is pending two documents to finalize the contract (British bureaucracy) The presentation remains scheduled for this afternoon at 6 PM The Asian Tour roster is expected to be announced tomorrow morning.’

But things have got off to a bad start already for Rashford with reports in Spain claiming that two players have not taken to Rashford in his early hours as a Barcelona player.

Sources have told the outlet that ‘two players have been very cold toward Rashford because they don’t like him, and it complicates his chances of staying long’.

The Man Utd loanee has ‘received a somewhat lukewarm reception in the Barca dressing room’ and ‘it has been leaked that some players are against this move and have shown visible anger’.

Raphinha, who was brilliant for most of last term, ‘suspects that Joan Laporta and Deco signed him to take away his playing time, as they weren’t satisfied with his performances in the final stretch of the season’.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ‘has also expressed deep concern about the playing time he can get after the arrival of Rashford’ and the unrest ‘could end up causing a fire that Hansi Flick will have to put out’.