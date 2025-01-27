Rashford’s ‘only’ transfer option have ‘not engaged Man Utd formally’ with ‘very big possibility’ he stays

There is a “very big possibility” that Marcus Rashford remains at Man Utd after the January transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy.

The Red Devils forward was left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for their 2-1 Manchester derby win over Man City in December and has only been included in one squad since.

Rashford revealed in an interview shortly after the Man City clash that he was ready for a “new challenge” away from Man Utd if it came his way in January.

Some reports have indicated since that the Man Utd forward has been doing extra training and keeping himself fit in case the Red Devils need to use him.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and other clubs have been linked with a move for Rashford and Amorim fuelled transfer rumours on Sunday when he claimed that he would rather play Man Utd goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over the England international.

When asked why Rashford was not available, Amorim told reporters: “It’s always the same reason – the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It’s every day, every detail.

“If things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player.

“You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench, but I would put [Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day.”

Barcelona seem to be the main interested party but there are claims that they may have to move a player or two on before being able to sign Rashford.

And now Sky Sports reporter Reddy claims that the Catalan giants have “not engaged United formally” as they look to create space in their squad, with Barcelona now “pretty much the only” option Rashford has left.

Reddy said: “Amorim is not convinced of Marcus Rashford’s behaviour and his professionalism if he has to stay at the close of this window, which is a very big possibility because Barcelona is the option he wants and pretty much the only one left.

“They’ve not engaged United formally about taking Rashford on loan. They are struggling to offload players and create any kind of salary space. Their wage bill is increasing with contract renewals.

“Hansi Flick seems very comfortable with the players that he has, he’s not putting any pressure for new signings. His commitment is to those he already has.

“If Rashford stays, the onus is on him to change his behaviour and change his habits. Rather than the PR about how much he loves the club, the fans would like to see it in action.”