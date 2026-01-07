Marcus Rashford and ‘bomb squad’ learn Man Utd fate after Ruben Amorim sacking

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford and other members of the ‘bomb squad’ at Old Trafford will still leave despite Ruben Amorim’s sacking, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on loan to Barcelona with the Spanish side having a €30m clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Rashford has contributed six goals and eight assists in 24 matches in all competitions for the Catalan giants with the England international doing okay for Hansi Flick’s side.

It has been reported that Man Utd are committed to selling Rashford, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming in mid-November that Barcelona will take their time over their decision over whether to take up their buy option.

Romano said: “Marcus Rashford has a €30m buy option for Barcelona. Barca will not decide now in November. Barca will not decide in one month, in December. Barca will take their time.

“They are very happy with Rashford. The numbers are very good. The attitude is very good. So Rashford is doing very well in Barcelona, but Barcelona will take their time.

READ: Man Utd should take leaf from Masked Singer with next manager…

“At the same time, for Barcelona or anywhere else, Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer in 2026. So Rashford is expected to go out, also Hojlund is expected to leave on a permanent transfer.”

There were rumours on Tuesday that it is now ‘highly likely’ that Rashford will end up back at Old Trafford in the summer after Man Utd sacked Amorim on Monday.

The report adds that Barcelona had ‘hoped to renegotiate the fee’ down in the summer but that ‘Amorim’s dismissal could toughen conditions, as Manchester United might be keen to bring back their prodigal son to lead their new project’.

But now The Sun claims that Rashford and other members of the Man Utd ‘bomb squad’ are ‘unlikely to return to Old Trafford despite Ruben Amorim’s sacking’.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* ‘Ruben Interim’ sacked by Man Utd: The inside story of the inside stories, from Wilcox to ‘crazy’ Martinez

* Big Midweek: Arsenal v Liverpool, Nuno sack, Man Utd, Cole Palmer, Saudi Madrid derby

* Man Utd show ‘staggering levels of stupidity’ as they ape Chelsea

Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana were all allowed to leave on loan in the summer transfer window but they are unlikely to stay on under a new manager.

A source told The Sun: ‘These were decisions led by the club rather than the manager.’

Speaking in December, Rashford insisted he’s “starting to feel at home” in Barcelona after moving away from Manchester for the first time in his life.

Rashford said: “All my teammates welcomed me well and I also felt very good in the city. It’s the first time I’ve lived away from Manchester, but I’m already starting to feel at home. I want to learn more Spanish and I’m trying.”