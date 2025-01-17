Man Utd: Marcus Rashford ‘close’ to transfer as he sends Barcelona arrival message

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford is ‘close’ to leaving the Red Devils for Barcelona but only if they guarantee him a starting role, according to reports.

Rashford made it clear last month that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford after failing to hit good form over the last 18 months.

The England international was left out of the squad for the Manchester Derby by Ruben Amorim before Rashford announced in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that he is likely to leave Man Utd.

Despite coming back into the squad for the 2-0 loss to Newcastle on December 30, Rashford has not played a single minute since the Red Devils beat Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

A report last week insisted that Milan were pushing for Noah Okafor to join Bundesliga side Leipzig in January ‘to allow them to go all in for Rashford’.

But Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze revealed earlier this week that RB Leipzig have ‘cancelled the transfer’ after the results of his medical showed that Okafor is “not ready for action”.

Hinze wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: RB Leipzig have stopped the Okafor transfer! The results of the medical check showed that Okafor is not an immediate help. The Swiss player is not ready for action. As a result, Leipzig have cancelled the transfer. Okafor will not move to Leipzig! Deal collapsed.’

That has seen rumours Man Utd forward Rashford could join Borussia Dortmund or Barcelona instead before the end of the January transfer window.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported on Thursday that Dortmund are now “pushing” for Rashford as they look to secure a loan deal for Man Utd man.

Transfer expert Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Sebastian Kehl and Nuri Sahin are now pushing to sign Marcus Rashford!

‘New talks have taken place, with Borussia Dortmund aiming to secure him on loan.

‘The decision to pursue Rashford was made after Friday’s defeat, as exclusively revealed.

‘However, AC Milan are also very concrete in their interest and are actively trying to secure a deal themselves.’

And now reports in Spain claim that Rashford ‘is close to being the reinforcement in attack’ for Barcelona and that he ‘arrives with a direct message’.

The England international has ‘become the club’s main target for this winter transfer market’ but Rashford ‘has made his intentions clear from the beginning: if he comes to Barca, it is to be a starter.’

Man Utd forward Rashford ‘wants sporting guarantees before accepting the challenge of dressing for Barca’ and Hansi Flick ‘knows that his arrival will generate direct competition, especially with Raphinha , who is going through a great moment in the team’.

Rashford is convinced that ‘competition with Raphinha would not be a problem, but rather a motivation’ as the England and Man Utd player can play on either flank or through the middle.