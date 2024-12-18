Man Utd: Marcus Rashford decides transfer ‘preference’ amid one ‘obstacle’ with ‘huge coup’ mooted

According to reports, Marcus Rashford has decided his transfer ‘preference’ after he revealed in an interview that he wants to leave Manchester United.

The England international has been heavily criticised for his performances and attitude over the past 18 months. He has been on the decline since scoring 30 goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

27-year-old Rashford has just four goals and an assist in the Premier League this season but has gone missing in various matches.

New head coach Ruben Amorim has clearly not been happy with what he’s seen from the forward, who was omitted from United’s squad for the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Following this snub, Rashford revealed in a bombshell interview with journalist Henry Winter that he is “ready for a new challenge”.

He said: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Rashford has been consistently linked with Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain in recent years, but a report from The Telegraph claims his ‘preference would be a move to Spain’.

However, there are doubts about a move to two Spanish clubs, while one ‘obstacle’ could prevent Rashford from leaving Man Utd in January.

‘It is thought Rashford’s preference if he does leave United would be a move to Spain although Real Madrid appear well stocked in attack and there are serious doubts about how Barcelona, if interested, could fund a move given their financial predicament. ‘Paris Saint-Germain have been long-term admirers of Rashford and it remains to be seen if any Premier League suitors would test United’s resolve. Signing Rashford would also be considered a huge coup by Saudi clubs.’

Speaking on being omitted by Amorim for the derby, Rashford admitted: “It’s disheartening to be left out of a derby but it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on.

“It’s disappointing but I’m also someone as I’ve got older I can deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it. Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

He added: “I do feel misunderstood but I’m fine with it. I’m a very simple person. I love football. That’s been my life from the beginning.”

“Regardless of what gets said about me I have my own dreams. I’ve achieved parts of it. But I’m not at where I want to be. But the problem is when you get there, you create another thing. It’s a cycle that never stops. There’s not really an end point.”