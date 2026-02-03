Marcus Rashford makes ‘final decision’ on Man Utd future after Michael Carrick plea

Marcus Rashford has no intention of returning to Man Utd despite Michael Carrick being keen on his return to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on loan to Barcelona with the Spanish side having a €30m clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Rashford has contributed nine goals and nine assists in 30 matches in all competitions for the Catalan giants with the England international doing a decent job for Hansi Flick’s side.

It has been reported that Man Utd are committed to selling Rashford, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming in mid-November that Barcelona will take their time over their decision over whether to take up their buy option.

Romano said: “Marcus Rashford has a €30m buy option for Barcelona. Barca will not decide now in November. Barca will not decide in one month, in December. Barca will take their time.

“They are very happy with Rashford. The numbers are very good. The attitude is very good. So Rashford is doing very well in Barcelona, but Barcelona will take their time.

“At the same time, for Barcelona or anywhere else, Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer in 2026. So Rashford is expected to go out, also Hojlund is expected to leave on a permanent transfer.”

There were claims on Sunday that Carrick is hoping to bring Rashford back to Man Utd if he lands the permanent job at Old Trafford in the summer.

Carrick has won all three of his first games as interim head coach at Man Utd with the Red Devils moving into fourth place as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

But in a ‘final decision’ the Daily Mirror claims that Rashford ‘has no intention of returning’ to Man Utd from Barcelona in the summer.

The Man Utd loanee has ‘told Barca he wants to remain at the Nou Camp’ and that ‘if Barca failed to meet the asking price, Rashford would look to join another club, rather than go back to United’.

The England international is ready to ‘accept reduced terms’ if it facilitates a move to Barcelona and Rashford has credited the Catalan giants ‘with making him falling in love with football again’.

Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown reckons Rashford’s move to Barcelona suited everyone at the time and reckons he “will have a great World Cup” in the summer for England.

Brown said late last year: “Marcus Rashford was always going to do well after moving away from Manchester United. He’d been at the club for so many years and not all those years would have been enjoyable for Marcus, particularly the final couple.

“He got a lot of stick from people towards the end of last season, so I don’t blame him for making a change, and I think his departure suited United as well. No one thought that he was going to leave and be shocking, but he just wasn’t in the right headspace to perform at United – it wasn’t working.

“It’s great to see how well he is doing now at Barcelona, he’s absolutely flying and he deserved to get back into the England squad. I’m sure he will have a great World Cup.”

