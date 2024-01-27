Man Utd: Rashford ‘reported himself too ill to train’ after being in Belfast nightclub ‘hours before’

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was reportedly partying in a Belfast nightclub the night before reporting himself too ill to train.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that the England forward had not trained in the build-up to his side’s FA Cup clash against Newport County.

He said: “This morning, Rashford was ill and (Jonny) Evans was ill so we have to see how they recover.”

However, according to The Athletic, Rashford was in a Belfast nightclub hours before pulling a sicky.

United were aware of the 26-year-old’s presence in the Northern Irish capital on Wednesday night but it has been confirmed to the website that he was also there the following evening. ‘hours before being scheduled to report for a club training session’.

He returned to Manchester on a private jet on Friday morning, it is claimed.

‘Video footage of the 26-year-old’s night out in Belfast subsequently emerged, with United claiming that the images were from Wednesday night — before a scheduled day off for the first team squad,’ the report states.

‘Rashford was also pictured in another Belfast nightspot — Lavery’s Bar — on Wednesday.

‘However, multiple sources have since confirmed to The Athletic that Rashford spent both nights celebrating in the Northern Irish capital, attending Thompsons on Thursday.

‘Both Manchester United and Rashford’s camp declined to comment when contacted by The Athletic.’

Earlier this season, Rashford was pictured in a nightclub on the evening of United’s heavy Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

“I spoke with him about it. It’s unacceptable. He apologised and that is it. For us it’s an internal matter,” Ten Hag said in November.

“He’s very motivated to put things right. He’s totally with us.

“He has made a mistake but that doesn’t say he’s not fitting in. I see him every day in training, what he’s doing, I know.”

It will be interesting to see how Ten Hag deals with this situation given his no-nonsense approach in the past.

An example of his philosophy is the situation with Jadon Sancho, who recently re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

The pair fell out after Ten Hag publicly accused Sancho of not putting in the effort in training, which the player denied, claiming that he has become a ‘scapegoat’ at Old Trafford.

He might have been training poorly, but at least he showed up!

