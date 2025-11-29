Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the season.

According to reports, FC Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford has been ‘offered’ a swap deal involving Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford joined Barcelona from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy in the summer, with the Spanish giants securing his services after his return to form at Aston Villa.

Barcelona also targeted Luis Diaz and Nico Williams in the summer, but they settled on Rashford after missing out on other options, and this risk has paid off.

Rashford has six goals and nine assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season as he’s become a really important player for head coach Hansi Flick.

Therefore, a permanent move to Barcelona for around £30m has looked incredibly likely in recent weeks, but they face competition from PSG.

Rashford is a long-term target for PSG, who are in a far stronger financial position than Barcelona and could be primed to snatch the in-form forward.

And a report in Spain claims Rashford has been ‘offered’ in a swap deal, which also includes PSG star Bradley Barcola.

The report claims:

‘Barcola has lost his starting position in Luis Enrique’s systems since the arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desiré Doué , and this could lead him to accept a move to the islands. ‘However, PSG believes Barcola’s market value is higher than Rashford’s, due to the considerable age difference between them. They would also demand financial compensation, in addition to the services of the current Barcelona player.’

Despite this, Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke has explained why he thinks Barcelona are still the ‘hot favourites’ to sign Rashford permanently.

“I don’t think it [PSG] will have a massive impact,” O’Rourke explained.

“Barcelona are still in the driving seat to sign Rashford on a permanent basis.

“They’ve got that £30million option in the initial loan deal to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal and it does seem that there is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

“Marcus Rashford is happy at Barcelona having moved away from Manchester United. He has found something of his best form at the Nou Camp.

“He’s got six goals and eight assists in 17 games for Barca. He’s won his place back in the England squad as well now so it looks like he will be part of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad as long as he stays fit.”