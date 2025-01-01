Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has responded to a report claiming he’s ‘stepped up his bid to quit’ the Premier League giants.

Last month, Rashford announced he intends to leave Man Utd this year as he is “ready” for a new challenge away from his boyhood club.

The England international shone during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 30 goals for Man Utd in all competitions, but his form has dramatically declined over the past 18 months.

The 27-year-old has been slammed for his poor performances and application under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

It was hoped that Amorim’s arrival would give Rashford a boost, but he’s gone backwards and was omitted from Man Utd’s squad to face Manchester City on December 15.

After not making United’s squad for four consecutive matches, Rashford was back on the bench on Monday night against Newcastle United as he was an unused substitute in the 2-0 home defeat.

READ: Amorim tactical rigidity not the problem – Manchester United players ‘are knowingly failing to perform’



On Wednesday morning, a report from The Sun claimed Rashford has ‘stepped up his bid to quit’ Man Utd as he ‘is in talks with leading sports agency Stellar in the hope of landing a move this month’.

‘Rashford, 27, is in talks with leading sports agency Stellar in the hope of landing a move this month. ‘He is currently represented by brother Dwaine Maynard – but the £325,000-a-week star is now keen to get more people working on his exit. ‘And Stellar famously paved the way for Gareth Bale’s huge £86m move to Real Madrid in 2013.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim writes off one Man Utd star in ‘key’ transfer decision as ‘not credible competition’

👉 Nailing Ten Hag and Sir Southgate but getting Arteta, Howe and Salah so wrong – revisiting 2024 predictions

👉 A New Year’s Resolution for each Big Six manager as Amorim sacks off flops, Slot frees one star

Rashford has since moved to refute this story in a post to his Instagram story.

He said: “Been a lot of false stories written in the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…”

After his side’s loss to Newcastle, Amorim insisted he was not making a point by keeping Rashford on the bench.

“I think about the team. You think a lot about Marcus. I think about the team. When I’m there I’m not making a point. I just want to win the game,” he said.

“And you can feel it – I’m talking about the idea and the fight for relegation. Do I want to make a point during a game? No, I just want to win the game.”

Explaining Rashford’s return, he explained: “We have lots of players outside and so he’s in. Like I said, every week I choose my players. He was there to be chosen and this time he is here.”