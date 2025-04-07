Ruben Amorim looks dejected on the sidelines during a match.

Pundit Ben Foster has explained why he thinks Marcus Rashford’s return to form for Aston Villa is “bad news” for Manchester United.

Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd ahead of the winter transfer window and he got his wish, joining Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy around £40m.

Several European giants were put off by Rashford’s huge salary and poor form over the past couple of seasons, but Aston Villa decided to take a punt on the England international after they sold Jhon Duran to Al Nassr.

The 27-year-old has shone for Unai Emery’s side in recent weeks, grabbing three goals and four assists in his 12 appearances across all competitions.

It was hoped that the appointment of Ruben Amorim would boost Rashford, but they butted heads before he left in January and a recent report claimed his “career” at Old Trafford “is over”.

Foster reckons Rashford is “done with” Man Utd and “playing for his move” elsewhere.

“Marcus Rashford looks happy playing,” Foster said on his Fozcast podcast.

“He looks strong, he looks quick and he’s scoring goals. He’s got a lovely little partnership with some of those players at Villa like Asensio.

“It’s nice to see but it’s all bad news for Man United because all of their ex-players are just going out and having a nice time and enjoying their football.

“They’ve got a smile on their face, but they’re not good enough for that Man United team, apparently.

“He is 100 per cent playing for his move and I don’t see a way back. I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s from Man United’s side – I think Rashford is done with them now. Sometimes it just comes to an end.”

Foster added: “I think he would feel like the way he’s been treated isn’t good enough.

“Whether it’s deserved or not [the criticism], I think you see that he’s at a club now where they’re enjoying him and he’s enjoying them.”

It remains to be seen whether Villa will sign Rashford permanently, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed “what he can say” about this proposed deal.

“Aston Villa are very happy with Marcus Rashford in general. So I don’t think, in any case, if they decided to trigger the £40million option clause, I don’t think they would do that just to sell the player again,” Romano revealed.

“So in that case, I see Marcus Rashford staying at Aston Villa and having the opportunity to make something long-term with the club.

“What I can say about Marcus Rashford is that it’s going to be really important to understand financially what happens for Aston Villa.

“So now they’re obviously really focused on the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and to see what happens in the Premier League table from now to the end of the season. That’s going to be obviously really important, and then we will have to see financially.”