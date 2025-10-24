Marcus Rashford sends stunning message to Man Utd over Barcelona transfer

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the season.

Marcus Rashford has sent a message to Man Utd that he wants to stay at Barcelona once his loan spell comes to an end in the summer.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on loan to Barcelona with the Catalan giants having a £26m option to make the deal permanent next summer.

After falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim, who claimed in January that he would rather play his goalkeeper coach than Rashford, Man Utd sent him on loan to Aston Villa for the second part of last season.

Rashford got off to a slow start at Barcelona with rumours that they could terminate the deal early but now he is finding his feet for the La Liga side.

The England international has five goals and four assists in his last 12 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, including two goals in a 6-1 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League in midweek.

And now Rashford has revealed that he definitely wants to stay at Barcelona once his loan deal from Man Utd expires in the summer.

When asked if he wants to stay at Barcelona, Rashford told ESPN: “Oh yeah, for sure.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player is an honour.”

Rashford added: “It was so many years in one place. People forget this, but 24 years, 23 years of my life was with Manchester United.

“So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and yeah, I’m enjoying everything.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Rashford is “sending very clear messages” about his future as Barcelona consider triggering the option in the loan deal from Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Rashford is doing great at Barcelona. Rashford is sending very clear messages.

“His desire to be a Barcelona player is there since January 2025. Almost one year ago, in the January window, it was not possible to make the deal happen because Barcelona didn’t have the space to register and sign Rashford because Ansu Fati didn’t want to leave the club in January.

“Then in the summer, Ansu Fati accepted the possibility to leave Barcelona, went to Monaco, Barcelona had the space to sign Rashford and they completed the transfer on a loan deal with a €30 million buy option clause.

“Now, Rashford is performing in a fantastic way, already reaching 10 goal contributions between goals and assists, doing very well also in the Champions League, can play as a striker, can play as a winger. You can feel how comfortable Rashford is at Barcelona.

“As I’ve been telling you for weeks, the feeling internally at Barca is that Rashford really perfectly fits the structure they have on the tactical point of view at Barcelona. They’re very happy with all the relationships Rashford has with his teammates as well.”