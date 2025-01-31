Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford is now the subject of strong interest from Aston Villa as a move to Barcelona now looks ‘practically impossible’, according to reports.

Amorim left out Rashford from his squad to face Man City in a 2-1 Manchester Derby win in December and the England international has only made one squad since.

Man Utd boss Amorim has always called it a “selection” decision when referring to Rashford’s omission but he changed tack after their 1-0 win over Fulham.

Amorim said he would rather play Man Utd goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over Rashford as he hinted that the 27-year-old wasn’t giving his all in training.

Rashford has been linked with a number of clubs this month after admitting in an interview that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and other clubs have been mooted but clubs are finding it tricky to cover all or part of his huge wages at Man Utd.

And Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto now claims that a move to Barcelona is getting more unlikely by the day with Premier League side Aston Villa now entering the race to sign Rashford.

On the future of the Man Utd forward, Moretto wrote: