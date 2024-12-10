Two transfer ‘options’ for Man Utd star who is ‘fighting to save’ his Old Trafford career

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has two transfer ‘options’ if he leaves Old Trafford with the Red Devils attempting to sell, according to reports.

Rashford scored 30 goals in the 22/23 season for Man Utd but the England international has only score 11 Premier League goals since then.

Man Utd have been struggling for goals in general in the Premier League this season with Rashford on four, Joshua Zirkzee bagging three and Rasmus Hojlund grabbing two.

That has led to plenty of rumours about forwards who the Red Devils could invest in during the January transfer window, in an effort to help them better their current 13th-place position in the Premier League.

But in order to buy they will probably have to sell and there was speculation earlier today that Man Utd are now open to ‘top offers’ for academy graduate Rashford.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported that Man Utd could sell Rashford as soon as January if they receive the right offer and that he is “definitely not unsellable” under Ruben Amorim.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Manchester United would sell Marcus #Rashford at the latest by the summer and would already be open to top offers in the winter. The club acknowledge his development under Ruben #Amorim but consider him definitely not unsellable.

“One reason why a sale is being discussed: if he were to leave the club due to his very high salary, it would free up critical points in the complicated Financial Fair Play system, which, in turn, would give the Red Devils more room to maneuver in the transfer market. 27 y/o with a contract until 2028. #MUFC”

And now the Daily Telegraph have built on that report by saying that Rashford is ‘fighting to save’ his career at Man Utd and that the Red Devils ‘were open to selling him last summer and remain receptive to bids being made’.

The report adds: ‘United are said to be concerned about Rashford’s lifestyle off the pitch and there are fears he is no longer as focused on his football as he could be. Sources have said he is dealing with a number of off-field distractions that are affecting his performances.’

It is claimed that transfer moves to Saudi Arabia or Paris Saint-Germain ‘could be options’ for Rashford but the ‘chances of United finding a buyer in January are remote given he earns around £325,000-a-week at Old Trafford and has not shown any consistent form for months’.

The report continues: ‘The sale of Rashford, even for a relatively modest fee given what he would have once commanded, is also attractive to United given their profit and sustainability concerns. As a homegrown player, any money brought in would represent pure profit under PSR, which makes him even more vulnerable.’