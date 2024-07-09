An anti-Mason Greenwood campaign has been launched by Marseille supporters who ‘oppose’ the Manchester United outcast joining the club.

Greenwood was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued his case at the start of 2023.

They made this decision as the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced his chances of being convicted.

Man Utd had plans in place for Greenwood to make a first-team return ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, but club chiefs pulled the plug on his comeback amid severe backlash from staff and the media.

Instead, the Red Devils tasked themselves with finding Greenwood a new home. He was linked with several European and Saudi Pro League clubs before he joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan.

Greenwood’s spell at Getafe was successful as he grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances for the Spanish side.

It would have been a PR disaster for new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had he sanctioned Greenwood’s Man Utd return this summer, so they were always likely to offload him this summer.

His current contract is due to expire in 2025, but Man Utd have the option to extend his deal until 2026 so they can demand a sizable fee.

Earlier this summer, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus were heavily linked with Greenwood, but Marseille and Lazio have emerged as the frontrunners to sign him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Ligue Un outfit Marseille have submitted an “official proposal” to Man Utd which included a “big sell-on clause”.

He said: “Marseille’s official proposal for Mason Greenwood revealed on Monday is worth €30m plus a big sell-on clause.

“Future sale percentage considered crucial by Man Utd, it can be around 40/50% with the final round of talks now ongoing.”

However, it appears a portion of Marseille’s fanbase is not in favour of the Greenwood transfer, with a report from France saying a ‘not welcome’ hashtag campaign ‘launched’ on social media as supporters make it clear they ‘oppose’ the deal.

Football Insider meanwhile claims Marseille are ‘closing in’ on signing Greenwood from Man Utd after ‘hijacking’ Lazio.