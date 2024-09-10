Ex-Man Utd star Martial rejected by Brazilian giants as he struggles to find club months after exit

Former Man Utd striker Anthony Martial is still struggling to find a club over two months after leaving Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Frenchman left Old Trafford at the end of June to bring his nine-year spell at Man Utd to an end after scoring 90 goals in 317 appearances for the Red Devils.

Martial joined Man Utd in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era with the former France international winning an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Europa League during his time at the Premier League club.

He had an unsuccessful loan spell at Sevilla during his final few years at Man Utd with the Red Devils struggling to get a team to buy the injury-prone forward.

And now Brazilian outlet Meia Hora (via the Daily Mail) claim that Flamengo have walked away from discussions to sign Martial on a free transfer.

The website cites Martial’s ‘unworkable’ demands as the reason for the potential deal falling through with the 28-year-old looking for ‘a three-year deal and a salary that Flamengo were unwilling to consider.’

Martial and the Brazilian side were ‘too far apart’ to consider restarting talks but the Frenchman still has an offer from AEK Athens on the table, which is understood to be the ‘biggest contract in the club’s history in a bid to convince him to sign’.

On his departure from Man Utd earlier this year, Martial penned an emotional letter to the Red Devils supporters on his exit from the Premier League club.

It read: “Dear Manchester United fans. It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye.

“After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career.

“Since I arrived in 2015, I have had the immense honour of wearing this shirt and playing in front of you, the best supporters in the world! You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me.

“I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done for me. Your songs, your encouragement and your love for the club are memories that will remain engraved in my heart forever.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to all my team-mates, technical staff and all the members of the club I have met during my 9 years here. I am proud to have been able to share these experiences with you.

“Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you. I’m leaving to take on new challenges, I’ll always be a Red Devil and I’ll continue to follow the club’s results with passion.

“Thank you again for everything, and see you soon. With all my affection, Anthony Martial.”

