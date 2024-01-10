Man Utd man ‘rejects interest’ to ‘leave on a free’; PSV ‘approach’ to sign player on Garnacho’s ‘level’

Hannibal Mejbri, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri have been linked with a move away from Manchester United.

According to reports, Anthony Martial does not want to leave Manchester United this month, meaning he will likely depart as a free agent at the end of the season.

Martial has underwhelmed since joining the Red Devils from AS Monaco in 2015.

The Frenchman’s best scoring season came in 2019/20 when he found the back of the net 17 times in 32 Premier League appearances.

Since then, he has scored 12 times in 64 league matches.

Injuries have massively hindered Martial’s Old Trafford career and when fit, he tends to sit on the bench.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, though United have the option to extend his deal until 2025.

There has been talk of a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce but it appears the player is not keen.

READ MORE: Ranking all 60 Man Utd signings since Sir Alex retired in 2013

Fenerbahce’s interest was reported by Sky Sports and the same outlet now claims Martial wants to remain at United until the summer.

‘Anthony Martial wants to stay at Manchester United until the summer and is not interested in a move away from Old Trafford this month,’ the report says. ‘Martial has rejected interest from Marseille, Fenerbahce and the Saudi Arabian Premier League and intends to stay and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag’s team. ‘United have held talks with the player and his agent about his future. ‘As it stands, they are unlikely to trigger the one-year option in Martial’s contract. ‘Therefore, Martial is on course to leave United on a free transfer when his deal expires on June 30 this year.’

It comes as a surprise to absolutely nobody that Martial wants to leave as a free agent, which will help him pick up a signing-on fee at a new club and earn a higher wage than he would if transferred in January.

Meanwhile, Facundo Pellistri could leave United this month amidst interest from Eredivisie leaders PSV.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has said PSV have ‘approached’ the Red Devils over the permanent signing of the 22-year-old Uruguayan.

Pellistri has only started three games across all competitions in 2023/24 and is out of contract in 18 months, with a club option to extend for a further year.

Speaking last August, Paul Parker praised Pellistri and claimed he should be starting on the right wing ahead of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

“He deserves a start to be honest,” Parker said.

“Garnacho has shown that at this moment in time he’s an impact player and we need to find this out about Pellistri.”

He added: “In my opinion, Garnacho and Pellistri are at the same level but Pellistri seems to have a bit more about him. He’s got a quicker change of pace.

“It might give Antony a kick up the backside to see a young player come in and make him prove a point rather than taking his place for granted.”

Hannibal Mejbri is a third United benchwarmer being linked with a move in the winter transfer window.

Sheth says Sevilla are discussing the loan signing of the Tunisian box-to-box midfielder.

‘All parties feel a loan move until the end of the season would benefit the player and allow him to get more game time,’ Sky Sports reports. ‘United triggered the one-year option in Hannibal’s contract and will assess his longer-term future in the summer.’

READ MORE: Man Utd wasters join king Van Dijk in grim list of all 17 £70m-plus Premier League signings