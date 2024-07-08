Mason Greenwood: Ornstein reveals Carrington ‘meeting’ details with Man Utd amid Marseille bid

Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood has held a meeting at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground as the club continue to discuss his future, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The 22-year-old, who was on loan at La Liga side Getafe last season, faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd sent him out on loan to the Spanish side, where he contributed eight goals and six assists in 33 La Liga matches over the course of the season.

That saw Getafe president Angel Torres insist in May that if it was Greenwood’s choice he would stay at the Spanish club for another year on loan with the La Liga side unable to afford the Red Devils’ asking price.

Torres said: “If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club (Getafe), I think he would continue for another year.

“Regarding Manchester United, the news that we have from last week, where (our) sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there.”

But now it looks likely that Greenwood could end up in France or Serie A with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing on Monday that Marseille have made a “formal bid” for the Man Utd striker.

Romano wrote on X: “Understand Olympique Marseille have sent formal bid to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood! Talks underway between the two clubs, Greenwood’s still OM main target with agreement getting closer. Man United open to loan with obligation to buy, sell-on clause included.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘almost there’ on double signing with ‘green lights’ given and release clause triggered

👉 Man Utd, Arsenal in transfer ‘war’ for £30m Netherlands star who has preferred destination

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ England star to Barcelona as Ten Hag looks to implement a ‘historic squad clean-up’

And now The Athletic journalist Ornstein claims that Greenwood ‘reported to Carrington this morning for short meeting’ with Man Utd executives.

Ornstein wrote:

‘Greenwood met with members of the club’s football leadership team and held constructive dialogue about resuming his career elsewhere. ‘The 22-year-old English forward arrived at United’s Carrington base at the start of pre-season and left following a brief discussion — there was never any anticipation that he would train. ‘Greenwood remains a United player but for now there is no expectation of him rejoining the first-team squad as a departure is worked on.’

Ornstein adds that Ligue 1 side Marseill are now the ‘frontrunners’ for the signing of Greenwood with the French side and Lazio now in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Man Utd.