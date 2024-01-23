Man Utd: Mason Greenwood ‘close’ to finalising ‘dream’ transfer as Euro giants move into ‘pole position’

According to reports, Mason Greenwood is ‘close’ to finalising a permanent move away from Premier League giants Manchester United.

It was confirmed at the start of 2023 that charges against Greenwood relating to attempted rape and assault were discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

This came after it was ruled that there was a low chance of conviction following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

It was reported during the summer transfer window that Man Utd were planning for Greenwood’s return, but they were forced into a U-turn after being faced with serious backlash.

Instead, the Red Devils searched far and wide to find a new home for Greenwood and he ended up joining La Liga outfit Getafe on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 22-year-old has performed well for the Spanish outfit as he has grabbed three goals and four assists in his 16 La Liga appearances.

It has consistently been reported over the past few months that Getafe are keen to keep Greenwood beyond this season but they are facing serious competition for his signature.

The Sun are reporting that Greenwood is ‘edging closer’ to securing himself a move to FC Barcelona.

It is said that Xavi’s side have been ‘monitoring’ the Man Utd outcast ‘all season’ and they are looking to ‘tie up a deal soon’. A source for The Sun has also pointed out a move to the Spanish giants is a “dream” for Greenwood with Erik ten Hag “accepting that he won’t be returning”.

“Barcelona want to sign Greenwood, and he wants to move there. The next step is for the clubs to come to an agreement,” a source told The Sun.

“Manchester United want to sell the player and the manager has accepted Greenwood won’t be returning. The view is that it is best for all parties to have a clean break. As talented as Greenwood is, a return to the club when they are at the start of a new chapter, with new owners, is regarded as a backward step.

“A deal with Barcelona is likely to include a number of add-ons depending on games Mason goes on to play for them and possibly for England too.

“Mason is setting his sights on playing for his country again one day. Time will tell on that, but for the moment Mason is focused on further making a name for himself in La Liga. He hit the ground running at Getafe and played well which is why Barcelona want him.

“They think he is a player who can help take them to the next level both in the domestic competitions and in Europe and is one for the future. They think Greenwood would also be an exciting signing for the fans. They’ve sent scouts to watch him six times this season and the reports have been overwhelmingly positive.”

Regarding Ten Hag’s stance on Greenwood, a source added: “Ten Hag was always keen to keep Mason but that decision, in the end, was taken out of his hands. He’s now planning for the long term and Mason isn’t part of those plans.”