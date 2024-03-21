Man Utd: Mason Greenwood ‘decision’ emerges with loan club Getafe dealt ‘huge blow’

Mason Greenwood has been in good form for Getafe this season.

According to reports, Manchester United have made a ‘decision’ about Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe.

The Englishman was sent to Getafe during last summer’s transfer window to rebuild his career after being given the green light to make his return to football.

Greenwood’s Man Utd future is in doubt

Greenwood was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023 but his case was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

It was ruled that there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction. Man Utd subsequently started an internal investigation and were planning for his controversial return but severe backlash from staff members forced them into a U-turn.

Instead, the Premier League made an effort to find Greenwood a new home for the 2023/24 season. After being linked with Saudi Pro League sides and several clubs around Europe, he joined Getafe on loan.

Greenwood has fared well in La Liga this season as he has six goals and five assists in his 24 appearances for the Spanish outfit.

His Man Utd future is in doubt but it has been suggested that they may look to cash in on him in the summer. His current contract is due to expire in 2025 but they have the option to extend his deal for a further year and he would be a pure profit sale.

Getafe ‘huge blow’

According to a report from The Sun, Man Utd have ‘made a decision’ as Getafe have been dealt a ‘huge blow’ after ‘transfer talks’ between the two clubs.

READ MORE: Gyokeres 3rd… Top 10 available strikers ranked as Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea chase new No. 9



This is because Man Utd have reportedly made it clear to Getafe that they are ‘not interested’ in another loan deal. The report explains.

‘Getafe are keen on another loan for Greenwood, who has eight goals and five assists in 27 matches this term, and have held talks with United.

‘But the Red Devils are only focused on selling the forward – if they are to let him go at all – and know there are other clubs interested in a permanent deal.’

It is noted that new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not closed the door on a ‘controversial return’ ahead of next season. In a recent interview, he told reporters: “It’s quite clear we have to make a decision.

“There is no decision that’s been made.”

READ MORE: Man Utd fans in Mailbox do not want ‘negative clown’ Gareth Southgate



An England return is not out of the question either. Gareth Southgate – who is being heavily linked with Man Utd – has indicated that he could make a comeback after this summer’s European Championships.

“I don’t think it’s something for pre-Euros,” Southgate said.

“Allowing him to get his career going again abroad appears to have been a good move. But I have to say I have not tracked it closely.

“At this moment in time it would be a big distraction for the team (to select him ahead of the Euros) and let’s see where that leads next season.”