Man Utd loanee Mason Greenwood ‘cost’ Atletico Madrid the game, says Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann claims Atletico Madrid “couldn’t stop” Man Utd loanee Mason Greenwood during their 3-3 draw against Getafe on Tuesday.

Atletico took the lead just before half-time through Griezmann’s close-range finish after the home side saw Stefan Savic dismissed on 37 minutes.

Borja Mayoral equalised for the visitors on 53 minutes – after a shot from Greenwood was saved – but Alvaro Morata put Atletico back into the lead just ten minutes later.

Griezmann then handed his side a two-goal advantage to complete a brace, but, with Atletico Madrid looking on course for all three points, Oscar Rodriguez gave Getafe a lifeline with three minutes of normal time remaining before Mayoral salvaged a point in stoppage time.

And Griezmann picked out Man Utd loanee Greenwood – who has been linked with a move elsewhere – out for praise with the France international admitting that he caused his side a lot of “problems”.

“Mason Greenwood was really causing us problems in the second half,” Griezmann said. “We couldn’t stop him and it cost us the game.”

READ MORE: Man Utd three times the patsies as every Premier League club’s best game of 2023 revealed

Greenwood made the switch to La Liga on deadline day in the summer after it was announced in August that he would continue his career away from Man Utd.

He was suspended by Man back in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February this year that the case had been discontinued.

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas also hailed the impact of Greenwood after their draw with Atletico, he said: “A fantastic game, like the whole team. I said it from the first day he arrived, he is a fantastic player, who would reach his best level little by little, we have treated him really well and the whole team has played a great game.

“We were punished for some mistakes in the goals, but we are proud of the team’s play. Football lovers will have enjoyed the game and the impression of a team that has not given up, having conceded the goals the way we did, after having equalised, dominated — any team would have given up at 3-1, but this team never gives up,” he added.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed at the end of October that the “basic idea” is for Man Utd to let Greenwood leave Old Trafford again next summer, despite his good form for Getafe.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “It also depends on the proposals to sell a player you need an important proposal, otherwise a loan could make sense again.

“But the idea for United is to move on from Greenwood and not to include him in the squad. That was the idea already when they decided to approve the loan move on deadline day to Getafe.

“So I think that will be the position. The only way to change their story is maybe for the board or for the manager to say ‘okay, let’s try to give him another opportunity’, but at the moment, the basic idea of United is for Greenwood to leave the club again next summer.”