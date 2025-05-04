Former Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood is eyeing up a return to the Premier League in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils sold the Englishman to French side Marseille last summer in a deal worth an initial £26.6m after a successful loan spell at Getafe last season.

Greenwood signed a five-year contract at the Ligue 1 side and has been largely successful with four assists and 18 goals in 31 league appearances for Marseille.

But the Man Utd academy product was dropped for two games in a row in March with Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi insisting that the striker must “sacrifice” more.

De Zerbi said: “No one can have more respect for him than I do. But that doesn’t change anything: I expect more from him. He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough.

“If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined.”

While at Man Utd, the 23-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

And now The Sun newspaper claim that former Man Utd striker Greenwood is ‘pining for a return to England — putting a string of Prem clubs on red alert’.

A source has revealed that Greenwood is hoping that the “vitriol he previously faced has died down a bit and people may have moved on” with the “novelty” of living in France wearing off.

The source close to the situation told The Sun: “When Mason first left United he loved Spain. He and Harriet moved to Madrid and rebuilt their lives.

“He loved the fact he could just play football and his life off the pitch was not the subject of such intense focus.

“He was really happy to sign for Marseille and loved living in France. But he’s been abroad for nearly two years and the novelty has worn off.

“Mason’s family visit but he is very introverted and misses his extended family and the friends he has from home.

“A move back to the North West could suit him as he feels the vitriol he previously faced has died down a bit and people may have moved on.”