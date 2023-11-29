Greenwood singled out for ‘huge transfer’ by three clubs as Man Utd future is decided

It is ‘highly unlikely’ that Mason Greenwood will play for Manchester United again as three Spanish clubs line up moves for the striker, according to reports.

The 22-year-old made a loan switch to Getafe in Spain on transfer deadline day after it was announced in the summer that he would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by Man Utd last year over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February this year that the case had been discontinued.

The Man Utd striker has had a decent start to his life at Getafe with the Englishman scoring two goals and providing three assists in ten La Liga appearances.

Despite Ten Hag reportedly wanting Greenwood to remain part of his plans, it now looks almost certain that Greenwood will leave Man Utd in the summer with Getafe, Valencia and Real Sociedad all interested.

The Sun tip Greenwood for a ‘huge transfer’ to one of the Spanish clubs but they describe Getafe as at the ‘back of the queue’ for his signature.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag has finally got his own Frenkie de Jong at Man Utd after Casemiro temp job

A source told The Sun: ‘Mason has done brilliantly since he moved to Spain and is really catching the eye after a strong start to his time at Getafe.

‘There are a number of clubs looking at him in Spain with scouts from Valencia and Sociedad seemingly at the front of the queue.

‘It is highly unlikely Mason will return to Manchester United.

‘That ship has sailed, and he looks set to enjoy the next phase of his career in Spain where he has really settled and found his feet both personally and professionally.

‘He owes a huge debt to Getafe for the help and support they have given him, and it’s possible he could make his move there permanent at the end of the season.

‘But if he carries on playing like he is, other bids and offers are likely to come in, leaving Mason, and the club, with a decision to make.

‘After a very difficult year or so Mason feels like his career is on the up.’

Some Man Utd fans on social media would like to see Greenwood given another chance at Old Trafford – but the source added: ‘Ten Hag was always keen to keep Mason but that decision, in the end, was taken out of his hands. He’s now planning for the long term and Mason isn’t part of those plans.’