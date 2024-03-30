According to reports, Mason Greenwood could be offloaded to Serie A giants Juventus as Manchester United target Gleison Bremer.

Greenwood has spent this season on loan in La Liga with Spanish side Getafe. He has six goals and five assists in his 25 league appearances this term.

Greenwood to Turin?

The Englishman was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023 but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case against him following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have a big decision to make regarding Greenwood in the summer and it’s been suggested that this asking price has been set at around £51m.

The pure profit of Greenwood would boost Man Utd’s finances during an important summer for the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils have been seriously impacted by injuries but this campaign has been disappointing and Erik ten Hag is at risk of losing his job ahead of next season.

Ratcliffe is in the process of overhauling Man Utd’s recruitment model. Omar Berrada has already been brought in as their chief executive and he wants Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth to be their director of football.

Regarding Man Utd’s interest in Ashworth, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Both Newcastle and Man United remain in contact over Dan Ashworth. Things aren’t quiet behind the scenes as the clubs are still negotiating. It’s an important deal, an important negotiation so let’s see what happens.

“We can’t predict the timing as it depends on the clubs but the discussions continue taking place. In any case, Man United have decided to go for Ashworth and their plan for him won’t change for sure.”

Bremer in, Greenwood out?

One of United’s priorities in the summer will be to sign a new centre-back as Lisandro Martinez’s injury woes have meant Ten Hag has been short of options in defence for much of this season.

Man Utd are being heavily linked with Brazil international Bremer at the moment as he is said to be their ‘number one target’.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Greenwood could be used as a makeweight in the deal for Bremer.

They explain: ‘At Old Trafford, they don’t seem scared by the possibility of spending 60 million (£51m) on the green and gold international. And Mason Greenwood, a winger reborn at Getafe but still owned by the English (expires 2025), could be included in the deal. At those figures, the white smoke with Juventus would be much more than possible.’

Italian publication La Repubblica meanwhile claim Man Utd have their ‘eyes on’ Bremer and they are ‘ready to pay the 6o million euro clause to release him without negotiation’. The report adds.