According to reports, Manchester United have ‘made a decision’ on whether Mason Greenwood will be with their squad for their upcoming pre-season tour.

The 22-year-old was sent out on loan during last year’s summer transfer window and he has spent this season in La Liga with Getafe.

Greenwood has impressed for Getafe this season

The loanee has eight goals and five assists in his 26 appearances for Getafe across all competitions this season. His form has fuelled talk linking him with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona.

At the start of 2023, Greenwood was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault but the case against him was dropped following the withdrawal of key witnesses. The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently decided that there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction.

Man Utd were initially planning for Greenwood’s return ahead of this season but they were forced to pull the plug on his comeback amid severe backlash from staff and the media.

A new regime is running matters at Old Trafford as it was recently confirmed that INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has purchased a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants.

Ratcliffe is currently in the process of overhauling United’s recruitment model and he will have a decision to make on Greenwood at the end of this season.

According to The Daily Star, it has already been decided that ‘Greenwood is expected to be blocked from going on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States’. Regarding Ratcliffe’s ‘biggest fear’, the report explains.

‘The move would be the clearest indication so far that United plan to sell the controversial star this summer, instead of keeping him at Old Trafford. Greenwood joined Getafe in September on-loan until the end of the season. ‘Under normal circumstances Greenwood would be part of Erik ten Hag’s squad that will use the trip to complete their final preparations before the start of the new domestic campaign. ‘But it’s understood senior figures at United have concerns about the negative impact having Greenwood on the trip could have on the squad, club sponsors and commercial partners.

The biggest fear about Greenwood’s pre-season return

‘The biggest fear is that Greenwood would become an unwelcome distraction. It means Ratcliffe and his senior colleagues will have to make a decision on Greenwood at the start of the summer, or run the risk of the scenario turning into a huge saga once again. ‘Greenwood has a contract with United that runs until 2025, but the club have an option to trigger a 12-month extension which would increase the transfer value of the 22-year-old.’

Speaking last month, Ratcliffe left the door open for Greenwood’s return when speaking to reporters.

He said: “The process will be: understand the facts not the hype, and then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically is he a good guy or not?

“Could he play sincerely for Manchester United well, would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it?”