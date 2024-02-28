Mason Greenwood: Ex-Man Utd star claims Ratcliffe faces ‘difficult one’ over outcast’s future

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks it is a “difficult” decision over whether to bring Mason Greenwood back to Old Trafford or not.

Greenwood, who is on loan at Spanish side Getafe, was suspended by Man Utd on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The now 22-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Reports last year that the Red Devils were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and new Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe recently acknowledged that a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns about what happens next – but insists nothing has been finalised yet.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” Ratcliffe said at a media briefing to mark the completion of his purchase of a minority stake in Man Utd which delegates control of football operations to his company INEOS.

Asked asked if the Greenwood situation would be a “fresh decision”, Ratcliffe said: “Yeah we will. Absolutely. We will make a decision, and we will justify it one way or the other.”

Ratcliffe added: “He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one – we’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that.

“The process will be – understand the facts, not the hype, and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically: is he a good guy or not?

“Could he play sincerely for Manchester United, (play) well and we’d be comfortable with it and the fans would be comfortable with it.”

And former Man Utd defender Parker reckons the Premier League club could save a fortune by putting Greenwood into their squad for next season as they would avoid having to buy a new striker.

Parker told Gambling.com: “From a football point of view, it would save the club fortunes. Because he would make an instant impact. He would be, excusing Højlund, the best front player they’ve got.

“You put him on one of those sides of the pitch, the wide areas, and he could do more in 90 minutes than what anyone else has in a season and a half – it’s as simple as that.

“He would play and give everything. It’s such a difficult one.”