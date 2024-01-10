Mason Greenwood: Ratcliffe stance on Man Utd striker revealed as ‘clarity’ claim is made

Man Utd will not commit to Mason Greenwood’s return to the Premier League club in January, as journalist Ben Jacobs discusses a possible transfer.

The 22-year-old was suspended by the Old Trafford club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and the club announced last week that it had been mutually agreed for him to continue his career elsewhere.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and Turkey were among those to express interest, but Greenwood completed a deadline-day move to LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan.

Greenwood has impressed during his spell in Spain with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all reportedly interested in a permanent move for the striker.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to take control of football operations at Old Trafford once his deal to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd is ratified by the Premier League.

And Jacobs insists Man Utd will have an interesting decision to make on Greenwood soon but doubts the striker’s future will be sorted in January.

“It is still too early to predict Mason Greenwood’s next move. He is settled and scoring at Getafe and I don’t see much clarity until later in the year,” Jacobs told Caught Offside.

“Manchester United’s position last year was that Greenwood won’t play for the club again, and it’s not thought Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have discussed any deviating from that plan to date.

“Ratcliffe is certainly aware and respectful of the club’s investigation, and conscious multiple staff members voiced concerns about Greenwood returning to Carrington despite the Crown Prosecution Services announcing charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm had been discontinued after a key witness withdrew their involvement in the case.

“Any potential Manchester United return will be a very sensitive topic and not one anyone commits to in January. Last year it was made clear by multiple sources, pre-Ratcliffe, that Greenwood wouldn’t play for the club again. To U-turn on that position will require far more than just a football department making that decision.

“It is true Getafe would be very open to making a permanent bid for Greenwood, but again nothing is advanced at this point. Links with Real or Barcelona are normal. LaLiga is seeing first hand what Greenwood is capable of on the field. But I doubt any clarity will emerge until later in the year.”