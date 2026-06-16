Ex-Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reached an ‘agreement’ to join AS Roma, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed another windfall for INEOS.

The Red Devils are expected to be incredibly busy in this summer’s transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Champions League qualification has boosted Man Utd’s budget, and their funds will be increased further by exits as Marcus Rashford and Manuel Ugarte are among those who could be sold.

And the Red Devils are also set for a windfall with Greenwood because they have a 50% sell-on clause after offloading him to Marseille in 2024.

Man Utd decided to make Greenwood continue his career elsewhere after he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault. The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case against the forward after a withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction.

READ: Man Utd outcast Marcus Rashford ‘set’ to finalise transfer after Barcelona ‘twist’ – ‘increasingly likely’

Greenwood has 48 goals and 17 assists in his 81 appearances for Marseille over the past two seasons, but reports in recent months have suggested that there has been behind-the-scenes conflict regarding the forward and he has been heavily linked with an exit.

Earlier this month, a Fenerbahce club chief prematurely claimed that they have an ‘agreement’ to sign Rashford, but he now looks more likely to join Serie A giants AS Roma.

Last week, a report claimed Greenwood has ‘approved’ a move to Roma and has already said ‘goodbye’ to his Marseille teammates.

With United’s sell-on clause, INEOS will be expecting to recoup at least £20m from Greenwood’s move to Roma, and journalist Nicolo Schira now claims he has an ‘agreement’ with the Serie A club.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘take Fernandes gamble’ as Real Madrid ‘launch’ hijack after £80m star ‘decides dream move’

Schira said on X: ‘Agreement in principle between Mason #Greenwood and #ASRoma for a contract 2031 (€5M/year + bonuses).

‘#Roma are now ready to open talks with #OlympiqueMarseille to try to sign the winger, who is Gasperini’s main target for the summer transfer window.’

Fabrizio Romano reveals Ruben Amorim windfall for Man Utd

Man Utd are also set to receive “extra money” via Amorim’s move to AC Milan, which will decrease the amount of money he is owed as a pay-off following his sacking in January.

“Man United will save more than nine million pounds for Ruben Amorim,” Romano said in a new YouTube video.

READ NEXT: Man Utd set to ‘pay more’ than Real Madrid for second signing in Mourinho blow

“This was money destined to the Portuguese manager but now he’s going to AC Milan and so [that’s] extra money for Man United, very good news for Man United.”

He added: “Ruben Amorim is the new head coach of AC Milan.

“[The] deal [is] closed, done, on a two-year contract until 2028 [with the] option for a further season [until] 2029. And so Ruben Amorim returns [to management].”